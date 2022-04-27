How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ryan Armour carded a 15th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Mexico Open looking for better results.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Armour's Statistics
- Armour has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
-13
$79,018
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
Time
/EST
