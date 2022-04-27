How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ryan Armour hits a tee shot during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Ryan Armour carded a 15th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Mexico Open looking for better results.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Armour's Statistics

Armour has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 20 -13 $79,018

Regional restrictions apply.