How to Watch Ryan Armour at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 28, 2020; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Ryan Armour plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Ryan Armour missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club

Armour's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0

