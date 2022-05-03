Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Michael Gligic (right) and Ryan Armour (left) line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Armour takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Armour's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Armour placed second on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 28 -8 $59,595

