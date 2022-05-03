How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Armour takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Armour's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Armour placed second on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
28
-8
$59,595
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)