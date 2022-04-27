How to Watch Ryan Blaum at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the 3M Open, Ryan Blaum struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Ryan Blaum at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Blaum's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Blaum has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Blaum has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
-1
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+5
$0
May 13-16
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
