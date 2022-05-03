How to Watch Ryan Blaum at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Blaum looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 45th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Ryan Blaum at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Blaum's Statistics
- Blaum has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Blaum has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Blaum has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Blaum last played this course in 2018, placing 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
29
-8
$48,910
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
-1
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 8-11
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
