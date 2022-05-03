How to Watch Ryan Blaum at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Ryan Blaum hits from the waste area during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Blaum looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 45th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Ryan Blaum at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Blaum's Statistics

Blaum has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Blaum has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Blaum has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Blaum last played this course in 2018, placing 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 29 -8 $48,910 July 22-25 3M Open MC -1 $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +1 $0 July 8-11 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree MC +5 $0

