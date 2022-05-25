How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Ryan Brehm plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Brehm hits the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Brehm's Statistics

Brehm has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brehm has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +19 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 66 -1 $16,536

