In his most recent competition, Ryan Brehm missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Brehm's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Brehm has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+19
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
66
-1
$16,536
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
Time
/EST
