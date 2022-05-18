How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Ryan Brehm putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Ryan Brehm missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Brehm's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Brehm has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +19 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 66 -1 $16,536 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +11 $0

