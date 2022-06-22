How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Brehm enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut seeking better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brehm's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Brehm has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Brehm missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +19 $0

Regional restrictions apply.