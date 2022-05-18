How to Watch Ryan Fox at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Ryan Fox is in 27th position with a score of E.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Fox's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Fox has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Fox has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
May
18
2022
