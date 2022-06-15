How to Watch Ryan Fox at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 12, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Ryan Fox lines up his putt on the fifth green during the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fox hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club following a 54th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Ryan Fox at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Fox's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Fox has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Fox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 54 +7 $29,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

