How to Watch Ryan Fox at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Fox hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club following a 54th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Ryan Fox at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
Fox's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fox has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Fox has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
54
+7
$29,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
