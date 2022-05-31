How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Moore looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Moore has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.
- Moore last played this course in 2020, finishing 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
E
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-2
$0
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)