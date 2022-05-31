Skip to main content

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ryan Moore plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Moore's Statistics

  • Over his last 11 rounds, Moore has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.
  • Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.
  • Moore last played this course in 2020, finishing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

49

-3

$20,869

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

42

-6

$29,195

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

E

$0

January 13-16

Sony Open in Hawaii

MC

-2

$0

November 4- 7

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

MC

-2

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
