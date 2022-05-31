How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ryan Moore plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore looks to improve upon his 40th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Moore's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Moore has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

Moore last played this course in 2020, finishing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 49 -3 $20,869 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195 January 20-23 The American Express MC E $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -2 $0 November 4- 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba MC -2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.