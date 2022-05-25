How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Palmer last played this course in 2021, placing 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
