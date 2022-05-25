How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Ryan Palmer hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Ryan Palmer missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll be after a better result May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Palmer's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Palmer last played this course in 2021, placing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0

