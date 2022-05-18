How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a fifth-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Palmer's Statistics
- Palmer has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Palmer has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
70
+8
$16,320
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)