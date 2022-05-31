How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Ryan Palmer finished the weekend at +2, good for a 40th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 trying for better results.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Over Palmer's last two trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is second.
- In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
- In 2020, Palmer's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
