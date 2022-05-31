How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Ryan Palmer finished the weekend at +2, good for a 40th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 trying for better results.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Palmer's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Palmer has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Over Palmer's last two trips to this course, he's finished among the top five once. His average finish at the course is second.

In his last two attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.

In 2020, Palmer's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308

