How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Palmer starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Palmer's Statistics
- Palmer has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Palmer failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)