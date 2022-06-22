How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Palmer starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Palmer's Statistics

Palmer has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Palmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Palmer failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +16 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0

