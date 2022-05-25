How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Sahith Theegala carded a 79th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
- Theegala has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Colonial Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
