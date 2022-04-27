How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Sahith Theegala is in seventh position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
