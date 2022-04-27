Skip to main content

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sahith Theegala reacts to his tee shot on the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Sahith Theegala is in seventh position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Mexico Open

Theegala's Statistics

  • Theegala has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
  • Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

70

+6

$16,320

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

67

+2

$18,060

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

22

-9

$38,665

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

7

-12

$228,930

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
