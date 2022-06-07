How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the first tee as Sahith Theegala plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Theegala's Statistics

Theegala will try to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 70 +6 $16,320

