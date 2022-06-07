How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sahith Theegala hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a fifth-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala will try to make the cut for the ninth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
