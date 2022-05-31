How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sahith Theegala will play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting +5 at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time Theegala competed at this course (2021), he finished 32nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
70
+6
$16,320
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
67
+2
$18,060
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)