May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the first tee as Sahith Theegala plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala will play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting +5 at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Theegala's Statistics

Theegala will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time Theegala competed at this course (2021), he finished 32nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 70 +6 $16,320 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 67 +2 $18,060

