May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the first tee as Sahith Theegala plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Sahith Theegala carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Theegala's Statistics

Theegala has qualified for the weekend in nine straight events.

Theegala has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Theegala missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 79 -7 $16,926 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955

