How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Sahith Theegala carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala has qualified for the weekend in nine straight events.
- Theegala has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Theegala missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
79
-7
$16,926
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)