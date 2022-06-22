Skip to main content

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the first tee as Sahith Theegala plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Sahith Theegala carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the Travelers Championship

Theegala's Statistics

  • Theegala has qualified for the weekend in nine straight events.
  • Theegala has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
  • The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Theegala missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

5

-6

$411,600

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

79

-7

$16,926

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

24

-9

$60,955

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
