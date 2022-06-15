Skip to main content

How to Watch Sam Bennett at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 25, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; The ball of Patrick Reed (not pictured) sits in the rough on the ninth hole before his second shot onto the green during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 U.S. Open is underway, and Sam Bennett is in 26th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Sam Bennett at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: NBC
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bennett's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Bennett has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last five rounds, Bennett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+15

$0

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Second Round

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
