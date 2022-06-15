How to Watch Sam Bennett at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 U.S. Open is underway, and Sam Bennett is in 26th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Sam Bennett at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Bennett's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Bennett has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Bennett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+15
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
