How to Watch Sam Burns at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Burns enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 20th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent tournament.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Burns' Statistics
- Burns has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Burns has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- Burns last played at Colonial Country Club in 2019 and finished 31st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
1
-17
$1,404,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
