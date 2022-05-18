How to Watch Sam Burns at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Sam Burns lines up a putt on the sixth green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 player in golf, Sam Burns, tries for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship having failed to make the cut at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 2021.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burns' Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Burns has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last nine rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 1 -17 $1,404,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 9 -1 $339,000

Regional restrictions apply.