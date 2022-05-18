How to Watch Sam Burns at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 13 player in golf, Sam Burns, tries for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship having failed to make the cut at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 2021.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Burns' Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Burns has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last nine rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
1
-17
$1,404,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
9
-1
$339,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)