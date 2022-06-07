How to Watch Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.9-ranked player in the world, Sam Burns, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition when he competes at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Burns' Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Burns has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 11 rounds.
- Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
1
-1
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
1
-17
$1,404,000
