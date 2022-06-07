How to Watch Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Sam Burns plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The No.9-ranked player in the world, Sam Burns, looks to repeat his winning performance from the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition when he competes at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Burns' Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Burns has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 11 rounds.

Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 1 -1 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 1 -17 $1,404,000

