How to Watch Sam Burns at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Burns, the No. 9 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Burns' Statistics
- Burns will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Burns has finished below par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 six times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 11 times.
- In 2021, Burns' last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
1
-9
$1,512,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)