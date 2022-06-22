How to Watch Sam Burns at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Burns, the No. 9 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Burns' Statistics

Burns will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Burns has finished below par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 six times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 11 times.

In 2021, Burns' last time competing at TPC River Highlands, he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 1 -9 $1,512,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0

