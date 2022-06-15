How to Watch Sam Burns at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Burns will compete in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a fourth-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Burns' Statistics
- Burns has finished in the top five in each of his last two tournaments.
- Burns will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Burns has finished nine rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Burns has finished below par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 10 times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
1
-9
$1,512,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
