How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Horsfield shot +5 and placed 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.
How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Horsfield's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horsfield has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horsfield has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
May 20-23
PGA Championship
49
+5
$24,950
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
