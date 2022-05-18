How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sam Horsfield putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Horsfield shot +5 and placed 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 PGA Championship.

How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Horsfield's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Horsfield has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Horsfield has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900 May 20-23 PGA Championship 49 +5 $24,950

