How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sam Horsfield putts on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Horsfield looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 75 in the world.

How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Horsfield's Statistics

Horsfield has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Horsfield has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

Regional restrictions apply.