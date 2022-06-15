How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Horsfield looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts ranked No. 75 in the world.
How to Watch Sam Horsfield at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Horsfield's Statistics
- Horsfield has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horsfield has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
