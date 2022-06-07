How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 9-12, Sam Ryder will look to build upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2018, he shot E and finished 78th at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Ryder has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MDF
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
