May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Sam Ryder (right) prepares to play his tee shot on the third hole as Rory McIlroy (background, left) awaits on the sixth tee box during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 9-12, Sam Ryder will look to build upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2018, he shot E and finished 78th at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Ryder's Statistics

Ryder has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ryder has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MDF E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

