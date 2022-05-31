How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ryder has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
- Ryder has one top-10 finish in his last two trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 32nd.
- Ryder has played well enough to make the cut in every one of his last two trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Ryder finished seventh on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MDF
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
