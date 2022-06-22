How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship. He took 54th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2021.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Ryder's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Ryder has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Ryder last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished 54th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
