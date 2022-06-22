How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 9, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Sam Ryder hits his tee shot at the 17th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Ryder seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship. He took 54th at the par-70 TPC River Highlands in 2021.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Ryder's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Ryder has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Ryder last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished 54th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

