Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sam Ryder plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Ryder looks to fair better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Ryder's Statistics

Ryder has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Ryder has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Ryder placed 48th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 60 +3 $44,600 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

