How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Ryder looks to fair better in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Ryder has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Ryder placed 48th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
60
+3
$44,600
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
