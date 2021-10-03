October 3, 2021
How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sahith Theegala holds a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
One day after Will Zalatoris shot a course record 61 to vault to the top of the leaderboard, Cameron Tringale shot a 62 to shoot up to second place on Saturday.

Tringale sits with four other golfers in second place behind Sahith Theegala (-18), who has played consistently throughout the tournament and will look to seal his first career win on the PGA Tour on Sunday.

How to Watch the PGA Tour:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Sanderson Farms Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tringale was on fire all day, but his shot on the 14th from the sand that found the hole might have been the shot of the day.

Theegala has never finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour. His best result last season came at the Safeway Open, where he finished in a tie for 14th.

Sam Burns (-17), the betting favorite coming into the tournament, is just one stroke off the lead. He can put a lot of pressure on the young Theegala on Sunday.

The group tied behind Theegala includes Burns, Tringale, Denny McCarthy and Cameron Young. Keep an eye on McCarthy, who has 20 birdies and only three bogeys this week and also has zero PGA Tour wins in his career.

Who is going to step up to win the second tournament in the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season?

October
3
2021

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Golf

