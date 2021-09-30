Six former major champions on the PGA Tour take the course led by Sergio García, the defending champion of this tournament.

A week after Team USA’s dominance at the Ryder Cup, Sergio García looks to defend his championship in Mississippi. García is joined by Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker and Lucas Glover as former major winners in the field this week hunting for a victory in a very strong, competitive group.

How to Watch: Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round

Tournament Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Tournament Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

García (-19) took the championship in 2020 with a one-stroke win over the field.

2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris and 2011 FedEx Cup Champion Brandt Snedeker are also highlights in the field.

The field also features former champions: Sebastián Muñoz (2019) Ryan Armour (2017), Cody Gribble (2016), Peter Malnati (2015), Nick Taylor (2014), Scott Stallings (2012), Chris Kirk (2011) and Bill Haas (2010).

The field has so many accomplished, veteran golfers along with a lot of names from the Korn Ferry Tour that advanced up this past season. Be sure to tune in to see if a former champion repeats or if a new leader emerges from the pack.

