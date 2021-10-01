How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round

After one round of golf in Mississippi, none of the favorites are at the top, but they're still in the hunt with three more days to play at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship, the spotlight was on Sergio Garcia (two under par, T50). Could he continue his momentum from the Ryder Cup and defend his crown here?

He didn’t play poorly. In fact, he played well, with zero bogeys and two birdies. It's simply difficult to climb up the leaderboard with 16 par holes. Garcia is going to have to come out more aggressively to give himself the opportunity to contend for his 12th career PGA Tour championship and his second win here in a row.

Coming into the tournament, Sungjae Im (five under) and Corey Conners (five under) were two of the betting favorites at +1600 to win. They both had a strong back nine yesterday with Conners shooting six under and Im at four under to get themselves up the leaderboard in contention.

Garcia was also a betting favorite (+2000) along with Will Zalatoris (+1600). Both finished the first day at two under, again with strong play, but lacking birdies and big shots to get up the leaderboard. Zalatoris finished the day with two bogeys and four birdies on the day.

The first day in a championship is not the day that the tournament is won or lost. Friday will tell a much bigger story with the cut line being established and a separation between the leaders and the field.