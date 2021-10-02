How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round

A monster second round launched Will Zalatoris to a tie at the top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Will Zalatoris (-13) dominated the course Friday at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He scored 11 under par in the second round after scoring two under par in the first round to jump to the top of the leaderboard.

Two other golfers, Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala, share the lead with Zalatoris entering Saturday's third round.

Zalatoris had no bogeys, 11 birdies and displayed a masterful control of the course. He also took home the course single-day record (61), scoring one stroke lower than the previous record holder.

Zalatoris came out strong, but there is a competitive and deep field behind him looking to make moves. There are 12 golfers within one or two strokes of the lead, including betting favorite Sam Burns (-10).

Sungjae Im and Corey Conners (-8), two other betting favorites, are not too far behind.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia (-4) missed the cut by one stroke. He was sitting at five under par on the 16th hole, but he bogeyed and had to bow out of the field for this weekend.

Keep an eye on Roger Sloan (-11), as the Canadian golfer has only two bogeys overall and has been steady both days with a six under par in the first round and a five under par in the second. Stephan Jaeger (-10) is another one to watch.

