How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sang-Moon Bae hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 coming off a 50th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Live Stream on fuboTV
Bae's Statistics
- Bae has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Bae has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
65
+1
$14,040
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
69
+1
$7,245
