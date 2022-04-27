How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Sangmoon Bae plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sang-Moon Bae hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 coming off a 50th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.

How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Bae's Statistics

Bae has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bae has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 65 +1 $14,040 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship 69 +1 $7,245

