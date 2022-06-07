How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sangmoon Bae plays from the 11th fairway during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 27th in this tournament a year ago, Sang-Moon Bae has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.

How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Bae's Statistics

Bae has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last nine rounds, Bae has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 65 +1 $14,040

