How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 27th in this tournament a year ago, Sang-Moon Bae has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.
How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Bae's Statistics
- Bae has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Bae has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
65
+1
$14,040
