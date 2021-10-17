Miguel Angel Jiménez and Alex Cejka are tied for the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions event.

Miguel Angel Jiménez and Alex Cejka are tied atop the leaderboard at nine under par heading into the final day at the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.

Three more golfers sit within one stroke of the lead and and three more within two strokes, setting up for a day of tight competition for the tournament title.

How to Watch SAS Championship, Final Round:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Cejka and Jiménez come into Sunday's final round tied for the lead. They have both been consistent through two days, with a combined two bogeys between them (both by Jiménez) and one eagle (also by Jiménez) to put them ahead of the field.

Right behind them is the trio of Bernhard Langer, Scott Dunlap and Scott Parel. After the first round, Parel had the lead, but his three bogeys on Saturday knocked him from the top spot.

Lee Janzen, Harrison Frazar and Thongchai Jaidee are at seven under par and could make a play for the title Sunday. Woody Austin, Jim Furyk and Padraig Harrington are all at six under par.

