    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SAS Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Last year Ernie Els took home the SAS Championship in a one-stroke victory. Jim Furyk is the favorite this year.
    Author:

    With one month until the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the PGA Champions Tour is in North Carolina. Counting the SAS Championship, there are three events left on the schedule before the Charles Schwab Cup, with Bernhard Langer just ahead of Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly. Every win, top three, top five and top 10 finish matters in the final month of the season.

    How to Watch: SAS Championship, First Round

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live Stream SAS Championship, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The favorite coming in is Furyk after hosting and playing in his own charity event that was a part of the tour. He has been one of the most consistent players on the Champions Tour this season and is always in the hunt.

    Just below Furyk is Miguel Ángel Jiménez, along with Steven Alker and Langer.

    Langer won the event in 2018 and 2012, while finishing in second place in 2016. He has played very well over the years and is a smart bet to potentially win, if not play the course strongly. Be sure to tune in to catch which golfer comes out on top. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    SAS Championship, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16327421
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, First Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16945853
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    Womens College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Boston College

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16384771
    Golf

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round

    6 hours ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Huskies vs. Ducks

    16 hours ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Cougars vs. Lions

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16944571
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

    16 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/14/2021

    16 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/14/2021

    16 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy