Last year Ernie Els took home the SAS Championship in a one-stroke victory. Jim Furyk is the favorite this year.

With one month until the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the PGA Champions Tour is in North Carolina. Counting the SAS Championship, there are three events left on the schedule before the Charles Schwab Cup, with Bernhard Langer just ahead of Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly. Every win, top three, top five and top 10 finish matters in the final month of the season.

How to Watch: SAS Championship, First Round

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream SAS Championship, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The favorite coming in is Furyk after hosting and playing in his own charity event that was a part of the tour. He has been one of the most consistent players on the Champions Tour this season and is always in the hunt.

Just below Furyk is Miguel Ángel Jiménez, along with Steven Alker and Langer.

Langer won the event in 2018 and 2012, while finishing in second place in 2016. He has played very well over the years and is a smart bet to potentially win, if not play the course strongly. Be sure to tune in to catch which golfer comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.