How to Watch SAS Championship, Second Round

After one round in North Carolina, 16 golfers sit within three strokes of the lead. Scott Parel leads the field at seven under par.

Scott Parel leads the field after one round at the SAS Championship. He sits at seven under par heading into Saturday's second round.

Parel finished tied for ninth place at the tournament last year and was the runner-up in 2018, losing to Ernie Els and Jerry Kelly. This year, he holds a one-stroke lead over the next closest golfers, a six-stroke lead over Els and a seven-stroke lead over Kelly.

How to Watch SAS Championship:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch SAS Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year in the second round, Parel hit one of the shots of the day over the water on the 12th hole.

In the first round Friday, he found his groove at the fifth hole, where he started a run of three straight birdies. He kept that momentum going with seven birdies on his final 14 holes of the day.

Right behind Parel are the duo of Thongchai Jaidee (-6), who came out swinging with five birdies on the front nine before cooling off, and Robert Karlsson (-6).

Lee Janzen and Miguel Ángel Jiménez (-5) are right behind them, along with 12 others at four under par looking to make a move Saturday.

Coming in the favorites to win were Bernhard Langer (-2), Jim Furyk (-3), Ernie Els (-1) and Jerry Kelly (E).

Regional restrictions may apply.