How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Satoshi Kodaira hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

At the RBC Heritage, Satoshi Kodaira struggled, failing to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Kodaira's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 12 -15 $148,875

