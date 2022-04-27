How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the RBC Heritage, Satoshi Kodaira struggled, failing to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links. He's looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Kodaira's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
