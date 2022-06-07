How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Satoshi Kodaira missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Kodaira's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
