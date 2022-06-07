How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Satoshi Kodaira plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Satoshi Kodaira missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Kodaira's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165

