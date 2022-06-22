How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Satoshi Kodaira hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 36th in this tournament a year ago, Satoshi Kodaira has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Kodaira's Statistics

Kodaira has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kodaira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Kodaira placed 36th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187

