How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 36th in this tournament a year ago, Satoshi Kodaira has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Kodaira's Statistics
- Kodaira has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kodaira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Kodaira placed 36th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
