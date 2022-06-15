How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira looks to fair better in the 2022 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2018 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kodaira's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Kodaira has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kodaira has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)