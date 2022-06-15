How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 16, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Satoshi Kodaira acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Satoshi Kodaira looks to fair better in the 2022 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2018 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kodaira's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Kodaira has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kodaira has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.