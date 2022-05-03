How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Satoshi Kodaira looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 11th shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Kodaira's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kodaira has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Kodaira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
