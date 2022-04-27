How to Watch Scott Brown at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Brown hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown takes to the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Brown's Statistics

Brown has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 39 -4 $25,675

