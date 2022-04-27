How to Watch Scott Brown at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown takes to the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Brown's Statistics
- Brown has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
39
-4
$25,675
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
