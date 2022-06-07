How to Watch Scott Brown at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Scott Brown plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown will appear June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his last tournament he finished 51st in the Mexico Open, shooting -5 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Brown's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0

