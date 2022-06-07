How to Watch Scott Brown at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown will appear June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. In his last tournament he finished 51st in the Mexico Open, shooting -5 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Scott Brown at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Brown's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
