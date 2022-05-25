How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy takes the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Piercy's Statistics
- Piercy has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Piercy did not make the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
