Scott Piercy takes the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Piercy's Statistics

Piercy has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Piercy did not make the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

