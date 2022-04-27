How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Scott Piercy is in 61st position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Piercy's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Piercy has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Piercy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
